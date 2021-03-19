Max Cavalera + Son’s New Death Metal Band Releases Brutal Debut Track

Go Ahead and Die, the new death metal band from Max Cavalera and son Igor Amadeus Cavalera, has just released its first single, “Truckload Full of Bodies.”

Max and Igor teamed with Khemmis / Black Curse drummer Zach Coleman for the project, bringing the classic anti-authoritarian elements of Sepultura into a new era. “Truckload Full of Bodies” harkens back to late ‘80s / early ‘90s death metal, with a full-throated approach and fast, chugging rhythms.

"One of a kind father/son collaboration bringing the old school with a new attitude!” Max raves. “Sick riffs and abrasive lyrics from Igor and brutal drumming from Zach Coleman inspired me! Extreme times call for extreme music!"

Zach Coleman adds, "I could not be more excited to be a part of G.A.A.D. and to have the album come out on Nuclear Blast! I feel like we were able to capture (extreme) aggression with the record. It’s a mix of old school (think ’89 era metal/punk) style and newer sounds that reflect what’s going on around us. Protest and Survive!"

Listen to “Truckload Full of Bodies” below.

Go Ahead and Die, "Truckload Full of Bodies"

Go Ahead and Die’s self-titled debut album will be released June 11 via Nuclear Blast. To pre-order the album, click here.

Go Ahead and Die, Go Ahead and Die Artwork + Track Listing:

Nuclear Blast

01. Truckload Full of Bodies

02. Toxic Freedom

03. I.C.E. Cage

04. Isolated/Desolated

05. Prophet's Prey

06. Punisher

07. El Cuco

08. G.A.A.D.

09. Worth Less Than Piss

10. (In The) Slaughterline

11. Roadkill