Another classic summer metal tour is making a comeback this year as Mayhem Festival has again teased its return.

Originally, the annual touring festival ran from 2008 through 2015. Over the years, the fest has welcomed the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, Cannibal Corpse, Five Finger Death Punch, Killswitch Engage, Behemoth, Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Slayer and dozens more.

The plans for Mayhem Festival's resurrection go back to late 2019, when it was revealed that plans for a 2020 run were in the works. The pandemic closed the door on that opportunity and there had been rumblings of a return in years since.

Now, the fest is under the umbrella of Sumerian Records' Ash Avildsen, who is also bringing back the Summer Slaughter tour this year as well.

An Instagram story that has since expired displayed a cloaked, grinning blue skull with glowing green eyes with the words "announcement next week [crystal ball emoji]" near the middle of the graphic. That also now rests on the Instagram bio.

The info teaser follows an Instagram post from six weeks ago, which featured the caption "we settle the score in twenty four" beneath an iconic shot from the Rocky IV film.

Mayhem Festival's Last Lineup (2015)

The eight and, until now, final Mayhem Festival lineup featured Slayer, King Diamond, Hellyeah and The Devil Wears Prada on the main stage.

Appearing on the second stage were Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Jungle Rot, Sister Sin, Sworn In, Shattered Sun, Feed Her to the Sharks, Code Orange and Kissing Candice.