Mayhem Festival Pushes Comeback Tour to 2021

This year was supposed to mark the return of the Mayhem Festival after a five-year absence, but those plans have since been put on hold with eyes locked on a comeback in 2021 instead.

The festival first declared its intentions on coming back in late 2019 through a post on Instagram. A photo of the iconic film character Rocky Balboa, as portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, was accompanied by the caption, "Don't call it a comeback," alongside a the #mayhem2020 hashtag. Nearly one month later on Christmas Day, a message was shared on Facebook that stated, "See you next summer."

A rumor that Mayhem Fest would host a co-headlining bill featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God quickly spread, but was later shot down by the fest and eventually revealed as a non-festival tour package.

Fans will now have to wait until next year for the lineup to be revealed as Mayhem Fest again relayed an update while sharing another photo from the Rocky film franchise. "As we're sure you've guessed... due to the pandemic we have to sit this summer out, but 2021 we plan on being back in full swing," read the post, which can be seen directly below.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the touring industry, forcing artists to perform virtual concerts from home. As plans for public gatherings begin to be put in place, socially-distanced concerts and drive-in shows are currently being experimented with.