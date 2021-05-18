We asked manager and host of ‘Waldman's Words’ radio show, Scott Waldman, to take on the challenge of choosing the most underrated Mayhem Festival band of each year during its 8-year existence. With plans for Mayhem to make its return announced, Waldman enlisted the help of producer Jonathan Dolese to pick the bands he felt were the unsung Mayhem Festival heroes from 2008–2015. See which bands they chose and their dad joke-filled discussion below:

Up-and-coming rock producer Jonathan Dolese (Cane Hill, Ty Trehern) is metal as fuck. I manage him, so I’m legally obligated to say this. I’m also not a lawyer, but I worked at a law firm for over half a decade. Sorry? Not sorry? #billme?

Anyway, back to the task at hand: Mayhem Fest is also metal as fuck. I don’t manage Mayhem Fest because I’m not a billionaire, bro. Million dollar idea, zillion dollar lineup. Let’s make some cents. Yep. That just happened.

Jonathan Dolese put up with my shitty dad jokes and ranked his favorite band for each year of the cacophonous tour, and let him tell ya: IT IS LOUD AF. Words. Headphones. Chords.

WARNING: THIS IS THE CHICK FLICK OF METAL ARTICLES. SORRY. IT IS A ROMANTIC COMEDY, AND WE FIND IT FUNNY.

SECOND WARNING: HUMOR IS SUBJECTIVE.

The Red Chord (2008)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video that Jonathan Dolese truly thinks is a sick live video:

A one sentence fanboy description from super, duper rock ’n’ roll and metal and yelling producer Jonathan Dolese: "I like that we’re starting off this here list with just pure fucking aggression."

A one word response from Scott: "Colorful."

The Black Dahlia Murder (2009)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video that Jonathan Dolese truly thinks is a sick live video:

A one sentence fanboy description from super duper rock ’n’ roll and metal and yelling producer Jonathan Dolese: "Not even playing around, if I would’ve gotten to see TBDM in 2009 (while they were hyping an album that I still listen to daily, but I digress), I think that I would’ve cried as if I saw an angel."

A one word response from Scott: "Aw."

Atreyu (2010)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video from Jonathan Dolese:

A one sentence fanboy description from Jonathan Dolese: "Congregation Of The Damned should get more public love; that album is SO good."

One word from Scott Waldman: "TRAVIS!"

All Shall Perish (2011)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video from Jonathan Dolese:

A one sentence fanboy description from Jonathan Dolese: "Not necessarily an unknown band in 2011, but a band that was extremely respected for the nasty vocals, heavier metalcore riffs, and just slayed every single set I’ve seen from them, *cough* which is why Suicide Silence is the perfect fit for Eddie now *cough*."

One word (amended, rather inquiry) from Scott Waldman: "Gesundheit?"

The Devil Wears Prada (2012)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video from Jonathan Dolese:

A one sentence fanboy description from Jonathan Dolese: [Turns into a zombie and does very bad things.]

One word from Scott Waldman: "Revive."

Born Of Osiris (2013)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video from Jonathan Dolese:

A one sentence fanboy description from Jonathan Dolese (also known as Born Of Dolesis): "The programming and production work was out of this world in 2013, which led the band to CRUSH it at Mayhem."

One word from Scott Waldman: "Wild."

Body Count (2014)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video from Jonathan Dolese:

A one sentence fanboy description from Jonathan Dolese (let’s resurrect this count to a body): "Just listen to the snare tone. ;)"

One word from Scott Waldman: "Bass."

Code Orange (2015)

Jonathan Dolese’s favorite song from the band:

A sick live video from Jonathan Dolese:

A non-one sentence fanboy description from Jonathan Dolese (count to orange?): "Code Orange, a band that was not as big as they should’ve been at this time. A band that has all of the right parts and pieces that make a band fucking massive. Vocals, production, aggression, pissed — everything about it grew into the massive legendary band they are currently. Blending hardcore, goth production and metalcore, they were on the cusp of some of the biggest changes at this time. So seeing that they were in the final and most important Mayhem year is incredible. It definitely set them up for that massive tour with Toothgrinder and Meshuggah."

A thoughtful and deliberate closer (is for coffee’s) from Waldmania: "Thank you for putting up with us. Or me. Or calculus?"