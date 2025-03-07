Mayhem Festival 2025 Plans Come With Another Twist

The Mayhem Festival returned in 2024 as a one-day destination event, but there's another twist in store as plans for the 2025 festival are underway.

Sumerian Records chief Ash Avildsen brought back the festival last year and during a chat with Rock Feed posted earlier today, he revealed that the 2025 edition will be called Miss Mayhem.

About The Miss Mayhem Festival

Though details are still coming together, Avildsen shared that there will be eight female-fronted bands expected to appear in the touring package.

“I can share that it’s called ‘Miss Mayhem‘, and it’s all-female," explained Avildsen, though he revealed that there were some elements still coming together before an official announcement is made.

He added that they currently had seven of the eight acts locked in and were just waiting on confirmation on the eighth who would be one of the higher billed acts as part of the Miss Mayhem trek.

In addition, Avildsen said that talks were ongoing with Live Nation about the production as expenses for touring are quite high these days.

"Hopefully by the time this comes out… We will either have a tour and all the acts will be done, because it’s all set up to be an all female-fronted bill," he added.

Ash Avildesen Guests With Rock Feed

Mayhem Festival's History

The original Mayhem Festival was a touring metal festival with multiple stages that ran between 2008 and 2015. Acts such as Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, Cannibal Corpse, Five Finger Death Punch, Killswitch Engage, Behemoth, Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Slayer and dozens more played over the years.

Almost a decade passed before Mayhem returned to the festival circuit in 2024. This time it returned as a single destination festival with Bad Omens leading a lineup in performing at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheatre, which was a frequent stop on many of the past Mayhem Festivals.

So far, the Mayhem Festival website still reflects the 2024 show that took place last October, but Avildsen's tease suggests a Miss Mayhem lineup could be announced soon.