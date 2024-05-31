Mayhem Festival Announces One BIG Change for 2024 Return

Recently, the Mayhem Festival began teasing its comeback for 2024, but there will be one BIG change when it initially returns. Officials for the tour dropped another tease that revealed that Mayhem Festival will initially return with a single destination "comeback fest" taking place this fall, rather than what used to be a nationwide tour.

What We Know About the Mayhem Comeback Festival

According to an admat teasing the pending announcement, the festival will take place on Oct. 12 at a Southern California location.

In addition, it's been revealed that 23 acts will take part in the day-long Mayhem Festival return, and that an announcement is forthcoming next Tuesday (June 4).

"We are back, fully back," notes the caption to their social media post. "But first - we kick it off where it all started ... lineup for Oct. 12 in SoCal drops Tuesday morning."

It should be noted that many of the Mayhem Festivals of previous years have launched at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, so the pending announcement should have those in the area taking particular interest of whether it will return to the same venue.

What Else Was Revealed About Mayhem Festival's Return

During its prime, Mayhem Festival was a touring event featuring the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, Cannibal Corpse, Five Finger Death Punch, Killswitch Engage, Behemoth, Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Slayer and plenty others.

The latest tease also reveals that Mayhem Festival will return in 2025 with a full tour set up taking place in the summer, much like the Mayhem Festivals of previous years have done.

Mayhem Festival History

The Mayhem Festival tour was initially founded by Warped Tour honcho Kevin Lyman and his Taste of Chaos tour partner John Reese. The fest is now under the umbrella of Sumerian Records leader Ash Avildsen, who has also brought back the Summer Slaughter Tour.

The festival launched in 2008 and the most recent run took place in 2015 with Slayer, King Diamond, Hellyeah and The Devil Wears Prada serving as the main stage acts.