‘Golden Gods’ Award Show, Mayhem Festival to Return in 2021

The Golden Gods awards ceremony for rock and metal will be returning in 2021. The awards show now falls under the umbrella of Hit Parader, a new production studio for television, film, live events and more, and is part of a much bigger launch for the new company.

The Golden Gods ceremony initially ran for six years between 2009 and 2014, celebrating the best in rock and metal. Josh Bernstein, who oversaw the Golden Gods ceremonies, is now heading up the Hit Parader production studio team along with Sumerian Records chief Ash Avildsen and longtime TV and radio personality Matt Pinfield. According to Variety, the plan is currently underway to return to the ceremony in 2021, contingent upon live venue social distancing rules. The awards will offer transparency in the nomination and voting processes, with votes publicly released the day after the show.

Bernstein is also planning to stage the Rock N' Roll Roast as well under the Hit Parader umbrella. "These TV shows, film projects, concerts and award shows can be a bright, shining light at the end of the tunnel for rock fans during what are currently such dark times,” said Bernstein.

Another major rock brand is making a comeback as well, with the Mayhem Festival also set to return as a Hit Parader backed live concert event. Mayhem Festival launched in 2008, annually gathering a traveling festival of metal's top acts. The last Mayhem Fest took place in 2015. Earlier this year, there were reports of the festival returning in 2020, but the current pandemic forced a postponement until 2021.

Meanwhile, the film and television side of Hit Parader will bring the original scripted series Paradise City, and two new music competition shows — No Cover and Roadie Rage. Paradise City, which is a spinoff of the film American Satan, is described by Avildsen as "a mix of the young angst of Euphoria, the entertainment biz authenticity of Entourage. and the supernatural fun of Sabrina." It stars Drea DeMatteo, the late Cameron Boyce and Bella Thorne. Get a first look at the cast (full of rockers) here.

As for No Cover, Pinfield will serve as one of the hosts for the competition series. “The thing I love about [No Cover] is its platform and springboard for new and young original talent performing their own material [the show will feature only original music, hence the show’s title]. We want to help those young artists get a leg up in this industry," says Pinfield. Winners from the series will receive management and recording deals.

Roadie Rage is described as “part true story-telling via animation and part obstacle madness." Judge casting for the series is currently underway. Plus, there is a Hit Parader-backed biopic in the works about influential A&R executive Tom Zutaut. Stay tuned.