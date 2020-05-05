Paradise City, the upcoming spin-off of 2017's American Satan, is on its way to becoming rock fans' next favorite television show. The first teaser trailer premiered this past Friday (May 1), and has since accumulated over six million views. The show features a rock star-studded cast, which you can see in photos below.

Quite a few musicians appear in the series, such as Slipknot's Sid Wilson, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce and James Cassells, Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack, Nita Strauss, Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn and more. Other notable figures in the rock world who will make appearances are SiriusXM's Jose Mangin and Matt Pinfield and Spotify's Allison Hagendorf.

Aside from the music stars, you'll see familiar faces from shows such as Sons of Anarchy and Entourage, including Mark Boone Junior, Perrey Reeves and Drea de Matteo.

To meet the cast of Paradise City, scroll through the exclusive photo gallery below.

Paradise City Season One Teaser Trailer