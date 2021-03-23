Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker Cover Edwyn Collins ’90s Hit in Final ‘Paradise City’ Trailer

We're two days out from the premiere of Paradise City on Amazon Prime and there's another killer cover to share. Frequent collaborators Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have united on a cover of the '90s Edwyn Collins hit "A Girl Like You" that soundtracks the final advance trailer for the series.

This new version spools out with more tension than the original, making it a perfect fit for the darker tone of the trailer which reveals some of the turmoil the band members in The Relentless are undergoing as the series begins.

Paradise City is an extension of the film American Satan, finding the members of the young rock band continuing to be dealt plenty of obstacles and chaos. The Relentless band in the series actually includes real life musicians Andy Biersack (aka Andy Black) of Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce and James Cassells, with Bella Thorne and Booboo Stewart filling out the group.

The series, created by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen, has also cast a number of other rockers in acting roles. Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Lilith Czar's Juliet Simms, Slipknot's Sid Wilson and SiriusXM host Jose Mangin have all landed roles.

The original version of "A Girl Like You" was recorded by Edwyn Collins, a former member of the post-punk band Orange Juice, and rose to fame thanks to its inclusion on the Empire Records soundtrack. The track hit No. 7 for Alternative Airplay in 1995, while also crossing over to peak at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As stated, Paradise City will kick off its initial season this Friday (March 26) on Amazon Prime. The soundtrack for the series has already yielded a cover of Smashing Pumpkins' "Disarm" fronted by Palaye Royale's Remington Leith and two Sleeping With Sirens covers for Blind Melon's "No Rain" and Zella Day's "Shadow Preachers."

Paradise City Season 1 Final Trailer