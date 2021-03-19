Sleeping With Sirens Drop Blind Melon + Zella Day Covers for ‘Paradise City’ Soundtrack

The new Amazon Prime series Paradise City looks like it will have a killer soundtrack, with Sleeping With Sirens dropping a pair of new covers tying into the series that centers on the lives of a rock band. The Kellin Quinn-led band have covered Blind Melon's "No Rain" and Zella Day's "Shadow Preachers," with their covers both heard below.

Rock fans will remember "No Rain" from Blind Melon's 1992 self-titled debut album. The song was both a major radio hit and in heavy rotation at MTV. "No Rain" was a chart-topper on both the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts and even hit No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. The original version is quite a bit sunnier, with Sleeping With Sirens embracing a bit of the darkness of the lyrics giving it a haunting and angsty vibe.

The Zella Day song is a bit more recent, with the indie pop artist initially taking on "Shadow Preachers" on her 2015 major label debut (and second overall album) Kicker. Following the lead of "No Rain," Sleeping With Sirens also showcase are darker vibe on "Shadow Preachers" making it a slow burn piano ballad.

Sleeping With Sirens will not only have both songs featured on the Paradise City soundtrack, but Kellin Quinn is also set to make a guest turn as "Ralphie" in the upcoming series.

Paradise City follows the lives of The Relentless, a band first featured in the film American Satan. The series is a continuation of the story started in the film. It includes Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce and James Cassells as part of the central band and the series was created by Sumerian Records chief Ash Avildsen.

Look for Paradise City to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 25. In addition to the two Sleeping With Sirens songs, the soundtrack also includes a previously released cover of Smashing Pumpkins' "Disarm" that features Palaye Royale's Remington Leith on vocals. Check that out here.

Sleeping With Sirens, "No Rain" (Blind Melon Cover)

Sleeping With Sirens, "Shadow Preachers" (Zella Day Cover)

Paradise City Season 1 Trailer