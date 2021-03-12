Palaye Royale Singer Fronts ‘Paradise City’ Band The Relentless on Smashing Pumpkins Cover

The new Amazon Prime series Paradise City is coming up just around the corner and the central band within the series, The Relentless, are here to share their new cover of the '90s Smashing Pumpkins classic "Disarm" with a vocal assist from Palaye Royale singer Remington Leith.

The series is a continuation of the film American Satan with the cast featuring Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce and James Cassells among the real life musicians playing fictional rock stars within The Relentless. Biersack was cast as Johnny Faust, Bruce as Leo Donovan, Cassells as Dylan James with the rest of the group consisting of Lili Mayflower (Bella Thorne) and Vic Lacota (Booboo Stewart).

In anticipation of the series premiere on March 25, The Relentless called upon Leith to sing their new cover of "Disarm," which initially appeared on the Pumpkins' 1993 album, Siamese Dream. The song hit No. 8 for Alternative Airplay and No. 5 for Mainstream Rock and was their third single off the highly successful album. If you like the cover, it's currently available here.

As stated, Paradise City is a continuation of the American Satan film, with both conceived by Sumerian Records and Hit Parader chief Ash Avildsen. The series will chronicle the lives of Relentless frontman Johnny Faust (Biersack) and Simon (the late Cameron Boyce), the young kid who idolizes him, as they collide through their broken homes built by the music business. The series also stars Olivia Culpo, Drea de Matteo, Perrey Reeves, Fairuza Balk, Mark Boone Junior, Brittany Furlan, Natalie Eva Marie, Amanda Steele and producer-rapper Hopsin.

The Relentless Featuring Palaye Royale's Remington Leith, "Disarm" (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)