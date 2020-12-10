Rock Star-Studded ‘Paradise City’ Show Gets Release Date + Full Trailer

Paradise City, the spin-off show of the 2017 film American Satan, has received a release date and a full official trailer. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in March of 2021.

As depicted in the trailer, the show will follow the lives of the musicians from the fictional American Satan band the Relentless and their relationships with varying people they cross paths with. Director and Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen wrote a note about the show, which is in the description of the video.

More than one in four American kids grow up without a father in their home. For kids that grow up with one parent, you can go on one of two paths: you can blame the world, your parents, blame God, blame lack of God, or it can light a fire under you that you're gonna make it no matter what. Paradise City is the show made to inspire these millions of teenagers and young adults. It reminds us that there is no light without darkness, that sorrow and heartbreak can be the greatest drivers of art. It reminds us that there is always hope, that you are never alone and that music is always there if you let it be. Almost everything in Paradise City is inspired by real events I have experienced growing up in an unorthodox single mom household as a kid estranged from his famous father and then my adult life becoming self-made in the ruthless music industry. Supernatural elements that have guided and misguided my life ever since moving to Los Angeles are also prevalent throughout the tale.

Watch the trailer below.

Paradise City features a star-studded cast in addition to the return of many characters from American Satan. Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack, Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Slipknot's Sid Wilson are among the many musicians who have roles in the show.

Also appearing throughout the series is Sons of Anarchy's Mark Boone Junior, Drea de Matteo and Ryan Hurst, rock and metal personalities Matt Pinfield and Jose Mangin, actresses Bella Thorne and Fairuza Balk, Global Head of Rock at Spotify Allison Hagendorf and many more.

See a gallery of the cast here.