See Teaser for New Rock Star-Studded TV Show ‘Paradise City’

It's about time we get a new television series that focuses on the life of rock musicians. Paradise City is the new spin-off of the movie American Satan, which starred Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce. See the first teaser trailer for the new show below.

In addition to the return of Biersack and Bruce, Paradise City features a rockstar-studded cast. Slipknot's Sid Wilson, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn, Juliet Simms, Animals As Leaders' Javier Reyes and more musicians will make appearances throughout the series.

It also marks the first time Ryan Hurst and Drea De Matteo have worked alongside Mark Boone Jr., who was also in American Satan, since Sons of Anarchy, and Perrey Reeves and Rhys Coiro's first reunion since Entourage. Other actors in the series are Brittany Furlan, wife of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Bella Thorne and the late Cameron Boyce, who tragically passed away last summer. Paradise City was his final project.

Written, produced and directed by Ash Avildsen, the show focuses on musicians in Hollywood and their ties with Satan and other dark forces.

The teaser video also features a new song from Palaye Royale called "Tonight Is The Night I Die."

Stay tuned for further details, and see some photos provided exclusively to Loudwire below.