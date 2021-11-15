Mayhem + Watain Bring Darkness + Evil to North America With 2022 Tour

Spring is typically the time things start to bloom and the sun starts to shine a little more, but spring 2022 will provide a darkened presence right as the seasons turn. That's because black metal legends Mayhem and Watain are set to head stateside for their "The Sanguine Sodomy of North America" trek.

It's a powerful bill with the Norwegian and Swedish outfits uniting to bring a night of pure pummeling presence to stages across the U.S. and Canada. And as if that weren't enough, blackened speed metal punks Midnight will open the shows.

Watain just wrapped up the recording of their seventh studio album, which is on target for a spring 2022 release through Nuclear Blast. Mayhem, meanwhile, most recently released the Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP last year, following 2019 Daemon full-length.

In a collective statement, they explain, "Mayhem and Watain are delighted to announce that what is to become known in history as the 'Sanguine Sodomy of North America' is set to take place in the spring of 2022, with both our bands at the helm and with the infamous Midnight joining us as special guests. We hereby invite all of our North American friends and foes to celebrate the return of Darkness and Evil to your lands, and to join us in what is destined to become one legendary Hell of a tour!"

"The Sanguine Sodomy of North America" tour kicks off March 7 in San Francisco, with dates booked through April 3 in Joliet, Illinois. See all the stops listed below.

Mayhem / Watain 2022 Tour Dates

March 07 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

March 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

March 09 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

March 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

March 12 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit Music Hall

March 14 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

March 15 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

March 16 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

March 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 19 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

March 20 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

March 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

March 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix

March 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 26 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 27 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 29 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian

March 31 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

April 01 - Chicago, Ill. @The Vic

April 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. 2 Skyway Theatre

April 03 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

