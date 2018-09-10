When will the next Tool album arrive? It now looks like 2019, and Maynard James Keenan has offered more insight on the album progress in a new tweet.

The singer has tempered expectations on progress frequently over the last few years, but there is reason for excitement as he revealed in a new post, "Scratch vox tracked awhile ago. AJ (Adam Jones) deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust." He concluded the post stating, "Long way 2 go but much closer," with the hashtags #TOOL and #2019 added.

Back in December 2017, drummer Danny Carey suggested to us that he thought the Tool album would arrive in 2018. But, as fans know, Tool are quite meticulous when it comes to their music and it has taken a little longer than expected. However, the band has made some progress and even welcomed some of their peers into the studio to listen to some of the material they had worked on.

In June, Keenan suggested, "A lot of work's being done, a lot of work's been done. I'll go on record now saying you're gonna see some new music next year." So mark it on the calendar. 2019 appears to be the target for the band's first new album since 2006's 10,000 Days.

