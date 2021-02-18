McDonald’s Offering Vinyl Record in Limited Crispy Chicken Sandwich Merch Bundle

The fast food chicken sandwich war is very real. In this hyper-competitive market, McDonald's has launched a special promotion in tandem with its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich that includes a 7" vinyl record as part of a limited-edition $5 capsule.

In the mix competing for money and hungry mouths are quick-serve chains Popeyes, KFC and Chick-fil-A, to name the big players. McDonald's will officially launch their latest menu item on Feb. 24, but the $5 merch capsule affords customers exclusive early access to the Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a coupon that can be used to redeem the sandwich one day early on Feb. 23.

The CHKNDrop merch bundle also comes with a hooded sweatshirt as well as a 7" vinyl record featuring a song produced by Tay Keith. The Tennessee-based hip-hop producer is perhaps best known for working with rapper Travis Scott on his song "Sicko Mode," which was featured as part of a previous McDonald's collaborative pop culture marketing plan.

The song featured on the record will also be used in McDonald's commercials advertising the highly-anticipated menu addition.

Just, please, do your best to keep your greasy fingers away from the vinyl record so you don't flood the grooves with oil, chicken juices and breadcrumbs.

The limited-edition merch capsule will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis when the sale launches at 12PM (noon) ET at this location.

The marketing rollout feeds rather well into the fact that vinyl has experienced a massive resurgence in recent years. Just before Christmas of 2020, the medium enjoyed its biggest sales week ever and, according to a mid-year report last year, vinyl outsold CDs for the first time since the '80s.