Former He Is Legend / Bloodjinn Guitarist McKenzie Bell Dead at 35

McKenzie Bell, former guitarist of North Carolina bands He Is Legend and Bloodjinn, has died at the age of 35. The news came from a post on Bloodjinn's social media on Sunday, April 26.

"We are extremely saddened today to find out that our great friend and former guitarist, Mckenzie Bell, has passed away," the band wrote in a statement. "He was always a blast to hang out with and one incredible riff writer. He was the king of all of the hot sauces. Seriously, his collection was insane."

According to Bloodjinn, Bell played a large part in the recording of the album This Machine Runs On Empty, and even sang on the track "Moment of Clarity."

"Rest in power brother. You were loved dearly by everyone," the band concluded. See the tribute post below.

Prior to Bloodjinn, Bell played guitar in He Is Legend, appearing on the albums I Am Hollywood and Suck Out the Poison. He left the band shortly after the release of the latter record. No cause of death has yet been revealed, though he often used his Instagram account to document his recovery from an accident he suffered years ago.

Rest in peace.