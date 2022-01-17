North Carolina hard rockers He Is Legend had to give up their slot on the ShipRocked 2022 cruise from Texas to Mexico this month, and they canceled their planned U.S. headlining dates surrounding it as well, due to health issues affecting lead singer Schuylar Croom.

Last week (Jan. 14), the band who made their early trade in post-hardcore and metalcore revealed they were unable to play ShipRocked and adjacent shows in Atlanta and Texas that would've started this week because of a "serious non-covid related health issue." Croom later clarified that it's an ongoing illness he's experiencing, of which he and his doctors are still determining the cause. He Is Legend plan to make up the canceled dates.

Read both the band's and the singer's statements down toward the bottom of this post.

Croom (pictured above, second from left) explained, "I’m working on a video statement about our cancellations that I'll post tomorrow. I've been sick for an entire year and this emergency surgery that I had just before Christmas did not fix the problem. I have had two episodes since so 'it’s back to the drawing board.'"

He continued, "I’m working with a team and this seems to be related to my life long struggle with diabetes. I will be doing more tests now. It's an ebb and flow that is maddening and I am so thankful for my friends and loved ones compassion. I'm gutted to not be going on @ShipRocked, it feels like having to miss out a family reunion. Thank you guys for understanding."

Croom added, "You know how much I love ATL and Texas is our second home, so we're gonna make those up real nice. Just let me get stronger. Right now I am a shell. This year has been a time of growth and discovery. I've been my best and worst self. I feel positive right now. One step closer. Thank you for the vibes and love and support."

See the list of canceled He Is Legend dates below.