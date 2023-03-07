In continued support of their latest album, last year's The Sick, The Dying... And the Dead!, thrash legends Megadeth are teaming up with Bullet For My Valentine and Oni for a Canadian tour that also includes one U.S. date.

The run unites three different schools of metal, offering a diverse package of Megadeth's groundbreaking thrash, Bullet For My Valentine's evolutionary brand of metalcore and Oni's unique blend of hard rock, prog metal and groove.

After kicking things off in Everette, Washington on April 26, the three groups will cross the border into the "Great White North," making an additional 12 stops through May 15 and in eight different Canadian provinces — British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: Watch Megadeth Reunite Onstage With Marty Friedman for First Time in 23 Years

While Megadeth will be touting their 16th studio album, Bullet For My Valentine are still riding high on the back of 2021's self-titled record and Oni last released Loathing Light, their second album, in 2022.

See the full list of dates below.

Look for tickets for these new dates to go on sale on March 9 at 10AM local time. VIP packages will be available as well and you can head to Megadeth's website for further details.

Megadeth 2023 Tour Dates With Bullet For My Valentine + Oni

Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine, Oni Megadeth loading...

April 26 – Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

April 28 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre April

April 29 – Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

May 01 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Events Centre

May 02 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

May 04 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

May 05 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

May 08 – Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre

May 09 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 10 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

May 11 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

May 13 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre

May 15 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ ScotiaBank Centre

The Best Thrash Album of Each Year Since 1983 A history of the best thrash metal albums, year by year.

PLAYLIST: Early Thrash - The '80s & '90s