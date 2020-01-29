Megadeth Play ‘A Tout Le Monde’ Live With Dave Mustaine’s Daughter Electra

Megadeth's first tour since Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer last year has been underway for over a week now and last night (Jan. 28) in Paris France, fans got a surprise when the frontman's daughter, Electra, joined the group onstage to sing "A Tout Le Monde."

In the fan-shot footage seen at the bottom of the page, the song started rather unceremoniously with the spotlight on guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who played the opening guitar part. As Mustaine began to sing, a second spotlight appeared overhead and it's then that Electra made her way onstage, walking through the shadows until she joined her father's side.

The two joined in together on some aspects of the song and it's Electra who took lead vocal on the second verse, which was met with wild enthusiasm from the Paris crowd.

It was a touching moment to see the father and daughter onstage together, especially after Mustaine expressed his remorse for not being home with his family while he focused on his career in Megadeth as his children grew up. In a September tweet, he shared an image of a tough goodbye outside a tour bus and wrote, "I wish I could relive the years I lost on the road. Also, those long goodbyes."

Megadeth's European tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch continues through Feb. 20. Head here to see the complete list of remaining stops.

Megadeth, "A Tout Le Monde" With Elektra Mustaine (Live)