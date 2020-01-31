Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine will release a new book, Building the Perfect Beast, in 2020. The memoir will recount the creation of Megadeth’s iconic album Rust in Peace, along with the tales of drama and debauchery surrounding the record.

Back in 2010, Dave released his life’s story in Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir. The acclaimed book went on to become a New York Times Bestseller, laying bare Mustaine’s stories of sex, drugs and metal up your ass.

The synopsis for Building the Perfect Beast reads:

Building the Perfect Beast details the making of Megadeth’s iconic record, Rust In Peace, which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Megadeth himself, Dave Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune-which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it’s a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with Rock N’ Roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties. Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry-and the lies they told each other-were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band’s bond until only the music survived. Building the Perfect Beast is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music.

Dave Mustaine has been battling squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer rooted in the base of his tongue. Megadave’s recovery seems to be going as planned, as Megadeth revealed their return to the road earlier this month, while Mustaine triumphantly tweeted, “I’m back.”

The book is scheduled for release Sept. 8, 2020 via Hachette Books. An official cover for the book has yet to be released and pre-orders are not yet available. Stay tuned for more news on Building the Perfect Beast as updates roll in.