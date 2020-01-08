It’s Official: Megadeth Confirm Return to Touring

Megadeth have officially christened their return to touring following frontman Dave Mustaine's cancer diagnosis last June. A celebratory update from the group proclaiming their comeback emerged this week, just days away from the start of the band's European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves.

When Mustaine first revealed his battle with throat cancer last year, the "Big Four" thrash metal outfit canceled all adjacent concert plans. Mustaine continued work on an upcoming Megadeth album, and by September, the rocker's doctors were "very positive" regarding a successful outcome to his treatment. The following month, bassist David Ellefson discussed the band's impending upturn. Now, the group is ready to get back on the road.

"Megadeth is back!" the band shared via their various social media outlets Tuesday (Jan. 7) alongside a photo of Mustaine and fellow guitarist Kiko Loureiro performing in concert. "We can't wait to see and play for you all on the Killing Road in 2020! What songs do you want to hear?" See the update down toward the bottom of this post.

Last November, Mustaine opened up about his health. The musician told Rolling Stone he "never settle[s] for anything but complete success, or, in this case, victory." He also thanked Megadeth fans and looked to the future.

"I'm on the other side of the majority of the treatment, and I feel really strong," Mustaine explained. "After the radiation, the guy said all of my test results looked amazing. 'You look like you’re in a stage 1 and you're supposed to be in stage 3 right now.' And then the oncologist said the same thing: 'You look really strong.'"

Megadeth's first show back is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, as part of "MegaDeathPunch." The concert takes place at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. Get more info and Megadeth concert tickets here.