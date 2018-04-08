Megadeth have been turning their focus on the fact that it's the band's 35th anniversary this year, and the promotional activities continue with a brand new deluxe reissue of their debut disc, Killing Is My Business ... And Business Is Good!

This edition carries the subtitle The Final Kill, alluding to the idea that the collection has been completely restored to Dave Mustaine's intended vision. The band welcomed Mark Lewis to remix the album, while Ted Jensen handled the remastering, with the new version including previously unheard parts on performances throughout the disc, including a missing drum performance that was discovered during the mixing sessions.

In addition to the original album, fans can also check out seven live audio tracks accessed from VHS tapes that Mustaine discovered in his attic. The set also includes Megadeth's 1984 three song demo and their previously removed cover of "These Boots." The set also comes with new album cover art and packaging that includes classic flyers, band photos straight from their archives and Dave Mustaine's liner notes. “I am just as much amazed at the music we made as I am at the pure fact that we survived it all," says Mustaine.

Megadeth, Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good: The Final Kill, Track Listing + Artwork

Century Media Century Media loading...

1. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (Remastered)

2. Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! (Remastered)

3. The Skull Beneath the Skin (Remastered)

4. Rattlehead (Remastered)

5. Chosen Ones (Remastered)

6. Looking Down the Cross (Remastered)

7. Mechanix (Remastered)

8. These Boots (Remastered)

9. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (live) (1987 London, UK)

10. Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

11. The Skull Beneath the Skin (live) (1990 London, UK)

12. Rattlehead (live) (1987 Bochum, Germany)

13. Chosen Ones (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

14. Looking Down the Cross (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

15. Mechanix (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

16. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (demo) (Remastered)

17. The Skull Beneath the Skin (demo) (Remastered)

18. Mechanix (demo) (Remastered)

Megadeth Albums Ranked