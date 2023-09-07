Megadeth played their first show with fill-in guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari at their tour kickoff in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wednesday (Sept. 6), just one day after the Dave Mustaine-led metal band revealed Mäntysaari would take the place of regular Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro as Loureiro tends to a family matter.

Mäntysaari, a Finnish guitarist best known for playing with the bands Wintersun and Smackbound, was selected for the position by Loureiro himself, as Megadeth explained in a statement this week.

See fan-captured footage from the show below.

READ MORE: Megadeth Guitarist Kiko Loureiro Pulls Out of Tour, Fill-In Member Announced

In Megadeth's statement Tuesday (Sept. 5), Loureiro said, "I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'dads that work away from home.'"

He added, "I found a guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari, to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!' To my bandmates and all of our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing road!"

Mustaine concluded the statement by assuring Megadeth fans the tour would not be canceled. He asked for fans' support and understanding as they move forward. See upcoming Megadeth dates under the videos.

Want more rock and metal news delivered to you daily? Sign up for the Loudwire newsletter and download the Loudwire app for more.

Megadeth Play First Show With Fill-In Guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari - Sept. 6, 2023

Megadeth 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 9 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 15 – Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 16 – Ledyard, Ct. @ Premier Theater

Sept. 17 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock

Sept. 21 – Windsor, Ontario @ Colosseum

Sept. 22 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 23 – Plymouth, Ill. @ Motor Speedway

Sept. 27 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Arena

Sept. 29 – Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena

Sept. 30 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake

Oct. 3 – Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Amp.

Oct. 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock