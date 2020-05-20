Megadeth + Lamb of God Summer Tour Being Rescheduled

Megadeth and Lamb of God are the latest in a string of acts having to adjust their summer touring plans. The co-headline tour, which was also set to feature Trivium and In Flames, will be moving to 2021.

The bands issued statements detailing the news, which can be read below. They also revealed that there is no news to share as of yet on the fall tour leg. Check out their statement:

The summer leg of the metal tour of the year with Megadeth and Lamb of God, plus special guests Trivium and In Flames, is being rescheduled to 2021. As soon as the new dates are finalized we'll share the updated schedule. And all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit LiveNation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund. We do not have an update on the fall leg of the tour, but will share any further updates and information as we receive it. We look forward to returning to the stage. Thank you, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium & In Flames

The Megadeth / Lamb of God tour was announced back in February, with the tour set to launch June 12 in Bristow, Virginia. The summer leg was booked through Aug. 1, after which there was a break in the schedule until the fall tour started Oct. 2 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Stay up to date with Megadeth's touring here and Lamb of God's touring here.