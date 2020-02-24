Megadeth Will Record New Album Before Tour With Lamb of God

The year is off to a great start for Megadeth. In January, Dave Mustaine confirmed he's 100 percent cancer free, but the good news keeps on rolling. The band will enter the studio to record a new album before they hit the road with Lamb of God this summer.

Megadeth just wrapped up their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves, and they took to Facebook to share their sentiments. "We wanted to thank the bands we played with, our amazing hardworking crew who help us put on the best show possible night after night, the venues, security, & our die hard fans who traveled far and wide to see us play," the band wrote.

"We are heading home for a brief break, record album 16 and then preparing for our summer tour with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames."

Megadeth began pre-production for their sixteenth studio album in May of last year, just a month prior to Mustaine's cancer diagnosis. The frontman already had 13 songs written for the album by that point, but things obviously were put on hold while he underwent treatment.

Thanks to Mustaine prioritizing his health, he kicked the cancer's ass and has been crushing it on stage this year as if no time had passed. We're stoked to see what they have in store for us as they progress in the studio.