Megadeth Play ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’

In this best-of compilation of Loudwire's 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?' series, Megadeth icons Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson and Marty Friedman separate the truth from the lies written about them and the band on Wikipedia.

This video opens at the natural point — the beginning, when Mustaine was still in Metallica. He talks about how he wound up joining the group before forming Megadeth following his ouster.

Ellefson, touching on an early moment, tells the tale behind how he got the nickname "Junior." He says "it was completely demoralizing," but it stuck and he has found a certain fondness for it. Exodus' Gary Holt even calls him by that name!

Addressing another part of Megadeth's history, Friedman corrects a falsehood about how he landed his audition with Megadeth.

Elsewhere, the three talk about how Pantera's Dimebag Darrell almost joined the group, Friedman's multi-colored hair, Grammy nominations, getting kicked off a tour with Aerosmith and a lot more.

Watch the best-of compilation below.

All interviews conducted up through Megadeth's 'Dystopia' album cycle.

Megadeth - Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?