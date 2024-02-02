In this best-of compilation of Loudwire's 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?' series, members of Slipknot tells us what's true and what's false on the internet about the band's legendary career.

Check out some of the best moments from our segments with Corey Taylor, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and the late Joey Jordison. And stay tuned for an appearance by Jay Weinberg at the end.

For Slipknot fans, this video compilation is a treasure trove of informative and entertaining moments. But even if you don't like the band, we bet you that you'll still enjoy this video!

READ MORE: Corey Taylor Gets Real About His Mental Health in Video Update

At one point, Taylor talks about how Slipknot's 2004 album, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), came together.

"Slowly but surely, the music started to really kinda come together," the Slipknot singer explains. "This is where [late Slipknot bassist] Paul [Gray] and Joey were ahead of the game, as far as bringing music in — bringing 'Vermillion,' 'Duality,' 'Before I Forget.' Like, a lot of the really good stuff."

And yet, that's just scratching the surface of the various Slipknot stories contained in this here video. So get your maggot mask on, and prepare for your mind to be obliterated with Slipknot info!

Play along with Slipknot on some 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?' below.

Slipknot - Wikipedia Fact or Fiction?

