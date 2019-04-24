Melissa Auf der Maur Sparks Hope for Hole Reunion

It looks like Courtney Love's iconic grunge act Hole could return with their late-'90s lineup intact. That is, if former bassist Melissa Auf der Maur has anything to say about it. This week, Auf der Maur spoke to German magazine Visions about a recent meeting she took with her fellow Hole alumnae Patty Schemel and Eric Erlandson.

The two were Hole's drummer and guitarist, respectively, alongside the low end from Auf der Maur and Love's unmistakable guitar-and-voice rumble when the band recorded their 1998 album, Celebrity Skin. Now, over 20 years later, the musician said a breakfast chat among the three Hole members has made a reunion more desirable.

"We've all grown older, have become more gentle, and I have the feeling that now would be the right point in time to reactivate the band once again," Auf der Maur explained, as translated by the NME, before referencing Hole's brief 2010-2012 reunion. "We did a few little gigs over the years but nothing substantial."

Auf der Maur left the band in 1999, later filling D'arcy Wretzky's role in Smashing Pumpkins during that group's Machina period. However, the musician said the time is currently ripe for Hole to reclaim their past repute.

"Now it's been exactly 20 years since I've left the band, and I want a piece of our glory back," Auf der Maur continued of the group, who first disbanded in 2002. "Hole was a great band, and it's important to remember them properly."

The bassist further stressed her erstwhile bandmate Courtney Love's musical feats, especially in the shadow the Hole frontwoman's late husband, Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. When Hole's linchpin Live Through This was released 25 years ago, the embattled grunge idol had committed suicide only a week prior.

“Kurt Cobain may be the greatest rock icon of his generation, but [it] should not overshadow Courtney's accomplishments," Auf der Mer added of material found on Celebrity Skin, Live Through This and 1991 debut Pretty on the Inside. "She deserves more respect, because these three records highlight a short but unequaled career."

Auf der Maur had previously hoped on a Hole reunion, but played down its probability in 2014. Three years ago, Love sparked reunion rumors by sharing a photo of herself alongside Auf der Maur and Schemel on social media. The reunion talks stalled though as Love was interested in returning only if there was something to say. She added, "I can't live on the oldies circuit ... It's tough to put Hole back together and make sure that it's relevant."