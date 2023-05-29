Memorial Day 2023: Zakk Wylde, Bret Michaels + More Honor Fallen Veterans

Every year, some of our favorite rock and metal artists share tributes to fallen veterans via social media. This year is no exception, as numerous musicians have already posted about the national holiday.

For instance, Zakk Wylde tweeted a photo of veteran headstones earlier today (May 29), stating: “MEMORIAL DAY 2O23 • TODAY & EVERY DAY We HONOR & THANK EACH & EVERY Service Member who lost their lives so that we may ALL Live w/The Incredible Opportunities that FREEDOM Provides • tBLSt SDMF @IntrepidHeroes”

Around the exact same time, Bret Michaels posted a picture of himself sitting beside numerous American flags, proclaiming: “On this #MemorialDay we thank, honor and pay tribute to the heroic service men & women of our nation who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Their efforts allow us the freedoms we enjoy.”

Of course, other creators chose to honor the holiday in broader ways, such as Alice Cooper declaring: “Happy Memorial Day, Sick Things!”

You can see additional Memorial Day-related posts from rock and metal musicians below.