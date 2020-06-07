Memphis May Fire Singer Issues Apology for Past Racial Slur

Memphis May Fire singer Matty Mullins has issued a formal apology, acknowledging his use of a racial slur in the past. The apology came not long after a tweet began to circulate online accusing the singer of being recorded on a voicemail using the "n" word to his manager in a profanity-laced tirade.

In his post, Mullins recalls the incident in question happening a decade ago. He offers context stating, "I spoke with my manager at the time on the phone every day. Aside from talking about business, we also joked around a lot. I was young, excited, stupid and always hyper. Anytime he didn't answer a call I would leave a ridiculously exaggerated or vulgar voicemail for him to chuckle at before calling me back."

Mullins says that the manager took some of the samples and spliced it into a song that was intended for them to look back on with a laugh, but that the song fell into the hands of some people who didn't know him or the context of the conversations.

The singer says he's seen the social media comments about him and understands the outrage with this coming to light in the current climate. "I would never sit here and try to defend ignorant things that came out of my mouth when I was young and immature," says the singer. "I'm addressing this because those who have heard it and heard about it deserve to have the whole story."

Mullins says the last decade has seen his life change drastically and that he's learned from past mistakes. He adds, "I've learned just how powerful words can be, from the stage and interviews all the way to a private or light hearted conversation. My choice of language back then showed a lack of judgment and understanding of how hurtful words can truly be, and for that I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart."

The vocalist says it's rare that you get a chance to explain something that happens via the Internet and he appreciates anyone taking the time to read his explanation. He concludes, "With a career in music comes a platform and ability to reach countless people. I want nothing more than to use my platform to spread love, hope, joy and any knowledge I might gain along the way. I am forever grateful to everyone that has been with me on this journey of life. I'm learning and growing every day and will be until the day I die. Thank you for taking the time to hear my heart." The full message can be viewed below: