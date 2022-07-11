Memphis May Fire Singer Breaks Two Ribs, Plans To Finish Next 18 Shows

Memphis May Fire singer Matty Mullins has unfortunately broken a few ribs, but fear not, as he is still planning on finishing their upcoming 18 shows. He posted a statement on his social media regarding the injury over the weekend.

"I took a pretty nasty fall yesterday and unfortunately broke two ribs. I hit my head as well but got scanned and there's no serious damage there. Thankfully I can still breathe well and it's only certain movements that cause a lot of pain so we are not canceling shows," the vocalist wrote. "I won't be moving a lot onstage but I would much rather do that than not play at all.

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out. The situation is not ideal but the show must go on and I'm so excited to keep rockin' with y'all! PS. Gonna need everyone to sing along louder than ever before."

Yesterday (July 10), the frontman retweeted a video that a fan posted of him performing despite his injury.

"Huge respect to Matty Mullins for being a trooper and performing with broken ribs!" the concertgoer wrote in the tweet, which you can see below.

The Mayo Clinic notes that broken ribs tend to take around six weeks to heal, so hopefully Mullins will be feeling better by the end of the summer.

Memphis May Fire's current tour, which is in support of their latest album Remade in Misery and features support from From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, continues tonight at the Oriental Theater in Denver, Colo. and wraps up in early August. See all of the dates and get tickets here.