Metal Band Tours by Crashing Tourist Destinations in a Custom Bus

A San Francisco Bay Area band is redefining what it means to tour. Instead of just playing clubs, crossover punk/metal act Hemorage got themselves a bus to crash tourist destinations and metal shows with surprise performances.

Is it genius or madness? Either way, Hemorage have taken their bus from San Francisco to Oakland to Santa Cruz, jamming wherever they can get a jolt of electricity. In 2021 alone, they played in the Oracle Arena parking lot before a Korn and System of a Down show, outside the Fox Theatre for Mastodon and Opeth fans, outside the Chase Center before a Metallica concert and plenty of other spots where metal fans were gathered.

Taking full advantage of their bus, Hemorage plastered the thing with QR codes that bring you to the band’s Instagram. They also lined the interior with their merch.

Hemorage have wasted little time in 2022. They’ve already taken the bus out to crash tourist spots in the city. “We pulled up to Pier 39 in front of Hard Rock Cafe,” the band writes. “We are starting to build a crowd and the security guard came up half way through out set and figured out where our power supply [was] and unplugged it. The people got disappointed and started booing him. He called the other security guards on the radio and they pulled up but they ended up asking for stickers.”

“Later that day, we decided to pull up to the bottom of the hill to do a renegade show after show. But the power went out and blew out our inverter. We went back to our studio. We started testing our power supply and figure out how we can produce a good amount [of] power without shorting anything. Our neighbor Mark was showing us different ways to power an entire band and we were testing every option. This is like a science project. We will keep working on this until we figure it out!”

Hats off to Hemorage for getting creative and bringing their music to the people! To support the band, head over to their website or grab some of their music via Bandcamp.