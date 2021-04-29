Iranian metalcore band Out of Nowhere recently rocketed onto many metal listeners' radar with the aggressive "Blind Crow," the music video for which they have now proudly shared with the world.

But the band from Western Asia aren't a novice act — they've been honing their craft for a while. It's just that it's hard to break out of a country known for its forceful suppression of heavy metal, as fellow Persian rockers Confess can also attest. Out of Nowhere have previously discussed the threat of imprisonment, or even possibly execution, they constantly face in performing the kind of music they do.

And therein lies the crux of why so many metalheads haven't been privy to the wealth of great metal in the Middle East. But there is plenty, now just below the surface, and the breadth of the material available could match almost any other geographical area's metal scene in its ardor and ability.

So we asked Out of Nowhere to round up their top picks for the best Middle Eastern metal bands. Below, take a listen to their choices and watch the "Blind Crow" music video. Guaranteed, you'll gain a mind-blowing insight into the kind of music much of metal has been missing out on.

Out of Nowhere, "Blind Crow"

10 Amazing Metal Bands from the Middle East, Selected by Out Of Nowhere