Metalhead Plays Guitar at His Wedding + Brings New Wife to Tears

Late last year, metalhead and solo artist John Morell pulled off an epic moment at his wedding that’ll surely defrost your icy hearts. During the reception, Morell performed an original guitar piece called “Till We Rot” for his new wife Francesca, who reacted with tears of joy.

John Morell is a musician who goes by the name SadSatan on Soundcloud. SadSatan specializes in experimental and industrial music, along with instrumental guitar works and unique covers of Lil Peep. Morell used his guitar skills to instrumentally serenade his bride, adding some fog and indoor pyro for extra flair.

“I knew on the night of my wedding, I would have a hard time finding the right words to explain just how much Francesca Morell means to me… So I decided to write her a song instead... For my beautiful wife, I love you more then words can say,” Morell writes.

“A very special thank you to Yours Truly Media for capturing this amazing footage… & a HUGE thank you to my brotha Chad Erlitz at L.I. Nights Entertainment for diligently working with me to make this incredible moment come to life.”

Congrats to the Morells for tying the knot. Here's to many more joyful years together!