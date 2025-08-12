A TV commercial featuring James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica has resurfaced as the band celebrates the 34th anniversary of its iconic self-titled album this month. But the commercial's return has little to do with the "black album" turning 34 years old. In fact, it's actually about AOL.

Why People Are Talking About AOL and Metallica in 2025

An announcement by AOL this week regarding the elimination of its dial-up internet service has renewed interest in its collab with Metallica.

Yes, somehow dial-up internet service still exists in 2025.

According to the Associated Press, AOL will shut down its dial-up internet service on Sept. 30. The change is not expected to affect any other AOL services.

The marketing team behind Metallica's 2003 album, St. Anger, was certainly thinking outside the box for ways to generate interest as its release date was quickly approaching — enter AOL and the idea for a collaboration with the band.

If anything, this commercial serves as a perfect time capsule of that era.

"Overall it's a pretty funny watch nearly two decades later, if only for the extremely early 2000s haircut both Ulrich and Hetfield are sporting," Metal Injection said about the 30-second spot.

READ MORE: Biggest Rock and Metal Albums Released Each Day in August History

Watch Metallica Members Promote AOL

Metallica's AOL commercial plays out as an AOL Instant Messenger conversation between Hetfield and Ulrich.

"I'm madly in love with you," Hetfield is seen typing under the username James56821. The IM is then sent to Ulrich, who is using LU9442 as his AIM handle.

Lars hits James back with the line "I'm madly in lust with you." The entire chat riffs off the lyrics to St. Anger's title track.

Eventually, Hetfield calls Ulrich using AOL's voice service to suggest "anger works better rhythmically" before picking up his guitar to play the song.

Metallica are currently taking a break from the road. They are next set to play the Stephen Talkhouse, a 250-capacity venue in Amagansett, New York, on Aug. 25.

Tickets are only available via an online contest as a way to promote the band's Maximum Metallica channel, launching on SiriusXM on Aug. 29.