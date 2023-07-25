Every Song on Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ Ranked Worst to Best by U.K. Thrashers Evile

Here's every song off Metallica's classic self-titled album, more commonly referred to as 'The Black Album,' ranked from worst to best by Evile's OL Drake.

The U.K. thrash group just released The Unknown, their sixth album and it's a bit of a change of pace for the group, still heavily influenced by Metallica, just in a different way than was most prevalent in their past. This record leans more into the stomping, groove-oriented riffing that dominates 'The Black Album,' so we invited the vocalist/guitarist to stack up all 12 tracks.

Regarding the new Evile record, Drake says, "The writing process for The Unknown was the same as always in Evile — each song starts with a "seed" (riff) and we grow it from there."

While sonic comparisons to 'The Black Album' don't require one to stretch their imagination or understanding of music, there's much more to it than that. The group's intent was also a bit similar to Metallica's after the band dropped the prog-thrash masterpiece ...And Justice For All, which was to do something they'd never done before.

"The style is still Evile, we simply started to explore tempos we've never tackled before," Drake continues, noting, "We've always been either 500mph or mid-paced. Historically we've always done slower material (“Head of the Demon,” “Cult,” “In Memoriam”), we just never did much further exploration into those tempos. Metallica are always going to be an obvious comparison with us. I have no shame in admitting they're a huge influence, and why not? They've been my favorite band since I was young. Long live Metallica!"

See how OL Drake ranked all 12 'Black Album' songs further down the page.

