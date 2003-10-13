Metallica’s BLACKENED® Whiskey Releases Limited Edition ‘S&M2′ Batch!

AMERICAN WHISKEY RE-MASTERED BY DAVE PICKERELL X METALLICA.

Introducing the Limited Edition S&M2 Batch 106, featuring the Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M2 playlist. An award-winning blend of bourbon & ryes, finished in black brandy casks and complete with a collectible Squindo BLACKENED® X S&M2 box!

Using the proprietary BLACK NOISE™ sonic-enhancement process, batch 106 was finished to a curated playlist of the S&M2 album! The low frequency sound waves from the songs force the whiskey to penetrate deeper into the barrel, extracting more caramel, honey and vanilla flavors from the wood. The result is a magnificently balanced whiskey, robust in flavor and ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail.

Average 8+ Years Aged, 90 Proof, Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020, 90 Points Wine Enthusiast.

