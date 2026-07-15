There's a website that lets you track every song you've heard live in concert by your favorite bands.

The site is called What I've Heard and there's no need to create an account or sign up for anything in order to use the tool. Upon visiting the site, fans are prompted the type the name of an artist they've seen in concert into the search bar and then select from a list of musicians with that name or a similar name.

From there, the artist's concert archives appear on the screen. Users can either scroll through their recent shows and select them or use the search bar at the top to filter the concerts by city, country, venue, tour or year.

If a city is entered into the search bar, the list shows only the concerts that were played in that particular city and which year they took place. Selecting a city will highlight it and an "I was there" badge will appear.

Multiple dates can be selected with or without using a filter and then a button will appear at the bottom of the screen that says, "Print My Record."

Clicking it takes users to another page that reads, "The official record of [Band]," with the number of shows, years, number of songs and some more data underneath. There are a few other fun notes on the page, a map of where the shows took place and then toward the bottom, there's a list of every song that was played (and how many times) across all of the shows.

READ MORE: The Setlist for 26 Big Rock + Metal Bands' Final Show

There are options to "Share it as a ticket" or "Download the ticket [PNG]," which will send a digital "ticket" with all of the stats on it to your device.

See a shameless example of what the ticket looks like after choosing multiple cities and dates for Guns N' Roses below.

whativeheard.com what ive heard ticket example

If you want to add to your concert tally, check out the bands touring in 2026 below.