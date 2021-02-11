Metallica Surge Back With Five Entries in Billboard’s Top 10 Albums

Yesterday (Feb. 10) it was revealed that Metallica pulled off a rare chart feat, claiming the top five spots on Billboard's Vinyl Album Sales Chart. But that recent arrival of reissues at Walmart has yielded another chart feat with five Metallica albums returning to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart as well.

Metallica's self-titled "black" album leads the bunch, settling in at No. 3 after spending the previous week at No. 67. Ride the Lightning, which was the top-selling vinyl, claimed the No. 4 spot. ...And Justice for All placed fifth, while Master of Puppets and Kill 'Em All finished seventh and eighth on the chart, making Metallica responsible for half of the Top 10 albums this week. Meanwhile, the sixth vinyl reissue for Walmart outlets, the band's most recent album Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct, landed at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

The biggest beneficiary of the Top 10 albums from the vinyl reissues was the Master of Puppets album, which saw a 1,102 percent increase in sales over the past week. By comparison, Metallica's "black" album, which remained a popular seller even without the reissues, climbed 383 percent this past week..

Of the remainder of the Top 10, Weezer had the primary rock entry. The group's latest set, OK Human, arrived at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart with 9,000 copies sold. This marks the group's twelfth Top 10 album.