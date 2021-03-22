If you've ever wondered what Metallica would sound like covered in the style of Alice in Chains — you now have the chance, specifically with the Ride the Lightning track, "For Whom the Bell Tolls."

YouTuber Denis Pauna, who frequently uploads covers of popular songs played in the style of different bands, just posted this new one over the weekend. The musician revamped the song to sound much slower and grungy, decked out in Jerry Cantrell-like riffs and creepy vocal harmonizations like that of Cantrell and Layne Staley.

It's actually pretty unrecognizable as compared to the original rendition, but it's pretty cool to hear. Check out the video below.

Metallica actually have covered an Alice in Chains song before, and it was pretty recently. This past December, AIC were granted the Museum of Pop Culture's Founders Award for their contributions to the artistic history of Seattle, and Metallica performed "Would?" during the virtual ceremony.

