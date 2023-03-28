Metallica guitar books are many — looking at you, Hal Leonard — but Metallica's James Hetfield is about to top previous publications with Messengers, his own upcoming book that documents his personal guitar collection through writings and photographs.

So get psyched, fellow Metallica fans, because Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield, out Oct. 17, is already available for pre-order. The prestigious coffee table book comes in a standard hardcover edition or in two limited editions — a deluxe boxed version and one that's housed in a signed slipcase.

See samples down near the bottom of this post.

Have you ever read a book about Metallica guitars? In Messengers, Hetfield shows off his personal army of beloved axes and tells the story of each instrument that made a mark on his life and career.

Accompanied by colorful images from photographer Scott Williamson, the book gives readers a whopping 400 pages of Metallica guitar goodness.

From the Electra OGV that defined his style, sound and attitude to the mythical MX guitars, the first in a series of iconic collaborations with ESP, and from his signature Snakebytes through his ambitious projects with renowned luthier Ken Lawrence, James Hetfield shares the emotional and technical elements of the chosen tools that have shaped his singular musical journey, including exotic instruments, vintage Gibsons, and custom one-offs. He also reveals many studio secrets, including the key amplifiers and gear that sculpt his tone and create his sound. Each featured guitar is accompanied by lush museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson, exhibiting intimate details one can only see if holding it in their own hands, alongside Hetfield’s deeply personal reminiscence. Spanning more than forty guitars, ranging from the original battle-scarred road warriors to the trusted studio stalwarts and enduring tour favorites, Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield is a meticulously crafted coffee table book and a mesmerizing window into the mind and soul of one of rock’s greatest front men. These invaluable guitars have forged over four decades of music history.

