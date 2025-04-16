Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Names the Album ‘Everyone in the World Should Own’

Metallica's Kirk Hammett named the album "everyone in the world should own" in a new feature with Consequence.

The guitarist shared 11 records that made an impact on him growing up when he was trying to learn how to master the instrument. His list included releases by Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, UFO and a few others, but there's one in particular that he believes everyone should have a copy of.

"Everyone in the world should own Van Halen," Hammett insisted, referring to the group's 1978 self-titled debut.

"A lot of Van Halen sounds like good-time party music because that’s just the way that Eddie Van Halen wrote the guitar riffs. And it’s a beautiful thing in itself because he was able to write all sorts of songs that had all sorts of emotions and feelings," he continued.

Hammett went on to praise Van Halen's unique guitar-playing on the record, noting that no other guitar players have managed to play with both hands on the neck as skillfully as he did.

"Absolutely the best guy in creating those amazing tapping licks and harmonic licks and crazy sort of note patterns. He was the king of all that stuff. No one did it better. For someone to do it better than him, they’re gonna have to reinvent the guitar all over again ’cause Eddie reinvented the guitar. There wasn’t anyone who did that since Jimi Hendrix. And then Eddie did it."

Van Halen featured some of the group's biggest hits, including "Runnin' With the Devil," their cover of The Kinks' "You Really Got Me," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," "Jamie's Cryin'" and, of course, the monstrous solo "Eruption." It reached No. 19 on the Billboard 200, and was the start of a string of very commercially successful releases.