Metallica fans who are also drummers and are looking to get Lars Ulrich's unmistakable drum tone from 1991's The Black Album are in luck — an Ulrich Black Album signature snare drum is now available in limited quantities from the rocker's favored kit maker, Tama.

Not only does the drum feature all of Ulrich's preferred specifications for getting a big Black Album snare crack, but it's also covered in a matte black finish that evokes the austerely dark album art of the self-titled Metallica effort now more closely identified by its color. A couple of the drum's other perks are a custom badge sporting Ulrich's visage and a hand-signed Metallica drumhead. So, want to get a snare sound like something from "Enter Sandman" or "The Unforgiven"? Now's your chance to beat the drum designed by the player himself.

Take a look at the snare and see all its specs down toward the bottom of this post.

In a Thursday (Aug. 12) Instagram announcement showing off the snare, Ulrich wrote, "As some of you know, it's the 30th anniversary of the Black Album today, and I'll be forever proud not only of the tunes and the vibe but of the big, weighty and crazy cool drum sound!"

He added, "I'm psyched that my longtime family at Tama has commemorated the 30th anniversary with this next-level cool signature Black Album snare drum. There are only 300 available worldwide, and it features an all-matte black finish, 3mm diamond-plated steel shell and specially designed Black Album badge."

An expanded and remastered Black Album, plus a tribute collection of Black Album songs by other artists called The Metallica Blacklist, arrives Sept. 10. Indie rock singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers released her Blacklist rendition of "Nothing Else Matters" on Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Get more info on Ulrich's signature snare drum here.

Tama Lars Ulrich Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Black Album Signature Snare Drum Video

Tama Lars Ulrich Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Black Album Signature Snare Drum Specifications

Model No.: LU1465B30

Size: 14" x 6.5"

Shell: 3mm diamond plate steel (matte black coating finish)

Lug: MSL35 (matte black coating finish)

Hoop: Die-cast hoop (10-hole, matte black coating finish)

Head: Remo black suede Ambassador with Metallica's logo, Ambassador clear snare side

Strainer and Butt: MLS50A and MLS50B (matte black coating finish)

Snare Wire: 20 strands Starclassic carbon steel snare wires (MS20SN14S)

Extra Remo black suede Ambassador drumhead with Metallica's logo and Lars Ulrich's hand-signed autograph included