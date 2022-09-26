Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.

The show is set to take place Nov. 6 at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. As teased in a flyer accompanying the announcement, the show is meant to serve as a tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula with the group revisiting material from 1983 and 1984 when the Zazula family helped to launch their career. Fellow veteran rockers Raven will also be on hand to perform and celebrate the lives and legacies and Jonny and Marsha.

Via their website, Metallica wrote, "Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head and a father figure to us all.... we would not be where we are today without the two of them."

"Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart. We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories," they continue. "Tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show go on sale Friday, Sept. 30 at 10AM ET, but Fifth Members can get theirs early with a special Legacy Member presale starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10AM ET with the Fifth Member presale the same day at 12PM ET. Click here to get all the details on how to obtain an access code to the sale."

Jon Zazula died on Feb. 1 of this year at the age of 69, just over a year after the death of his wife Marsha who died on Jan. 10, 2021 at the age of 68. Reflecting in 2019 to Loudwire about signing Metallica, Zazula stated, "When I put it on, it was like lightning. It was like I got hit by, I don't know what, like a beam. And I listened to the whole thing was like flipping out," Zazula told us in October of 2019. "This is America's answer — I just said to Motorhead and the new wave of British heavy metal — this would be the start of America's own scene in that vein."

"I basically said to Marsha, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do, but I'm gonna do something with this band. I gotta be part of the legacy.' I knew there was gonna be a legacy." Zazula shared more of his life stories in the 2019 book, "Heavy Tales: The Metal. The Music. The Madness. As Lived by Jon Zazula."

The Zazula family also issued a statement, reading, "The Zazula family is beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents' honor. The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable. We can't wait to witness this full-circle moment that will undoubtedly cause some raucous head-banging in Rock N Roll Heaven. Horns up...at Hit the Lights...Thank you."

Metallica are also designating a portion of the proceeds from this show to be donated in Jonny and Marsha's name to MusiCares, aiding the health and welfare of those in the music community through preventive, emergency and recovery programs to musicians and with the help of industry professionals. Additionally, All Within My Hands will once again be supporting Feeding South Florida with a donation following the show.

marsha and jon zazula

