Metallica, Pantera, Guns N’ Roses + More Donated to Live Nation Crew Fund

Earlier this year, Live Nation launched the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund to raise money for crew members in the entertainment industry that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Metallica, Pantera and Guns N' Roses were among the artists who donated to the fund.

Live Nation initially committed $10 million to the fund. The company contributed the first half, and then matched the next $5 million donated by others, dollar for dollar. The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation has announced that $15 million has been raised for the fund, which has helped 15,000 crew workers in more than 30 countries around the world. Additionally, the goal has been increased to $30 million.

Several other rock and metal bands have contributed to the fund in addition to the aforementioned three, like Motorhead, Lamb of God, KISS, Aerosmith, Awolnation, Kid Rock, Sum 41 and more. See a video discussing the organization's updates below.

Crew Nation has created a new line of merchandise, and all proceeds go toward the fund.

Live Nation Crew Nation Update