Metallica to Play the ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

No concerts, no problem. Metallica have been taking advantage of the opportunity to play televised performances, and they are set to play the Late Show With Stephen Colbert next week.

The CBS performance will start at 11:35pm ET on Wednesday, March 3. This televised appearance comes just a few weeks after the metal legends played the Super Bowl edition of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which took place on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Shortly after the performance aired, Metallica claimed feats on two different Billboard charts. They became the first act to claim the Top 5 spots on the Vinyl Album Sales chart, and then five of their albums creeped into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 following a set of Walmart reissues.

Hopefully, Metallica will be cracking the charts with new material soon, as they've done a bit of writing for the follow-up to Hardwired... To Self-Destruct during the pandemic, though Lars Ulrich has admitted that the progress has been quite slow. “These are the craziest of times and nothing is letting up. There’s a little bit of movement [in that direction], but it’s hard to do a lot when we’re not together," he told Classic Rock.