Metallica Pledge Over $500,000 to Help Australian Wildfire Relief

In the wake of the ongoing wildfires that are currently devastating Australia, Metallica, along with their All Within My Hands foundation, have pledged $750,000 AUD (just over $500,000 USD) to aid relief in the country as well as victims of the crisis.

"We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking," wrote the band in a statement.

The wildfires, which started in September, have claimed the lives of more than two dozen people, one billion animals and have destroyed hundreds of homes.

Metallica urged fans to be charitable as well, continuing, "Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts."

Detailing these programs, the band added, "NSW RFS is the world's largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires.. CFA (Country Fire Authority) is a volunteer and community based fire and emergency services organization which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies."

The metal community has been active in aiding the reeling country. Ice Nine Kills are selling a limited edition t-shirt to benefit relief while The Ghost Inside have set up a charitable event in Victoria, Australia to raise funds. Meanwhile, Fit For an Autopsy raised over $6,000 by discounting nine years of merchandise that was sitting in a storage space.

