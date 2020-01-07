Fit for an Autopsy have stepped up to help Australia’s wildfire effort. By selling a storage space full of tour merch, FFAA have raised over $6,000 thanks to the generosity of their fans.

The catastrophic fires in Australia have killed 25 people and an estimated 500 million animals, including one-third of the country’s koala population. Millions of acres have been torched by wildfires, and though Australia battles bushfires every year, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology claims that “climate change is increasing bushfire risk in Australia by lengthening the fire season, decreasing precipitation and increasing temperature.”

Celebrities like P!nk, Chris Hemsworth, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have donated huge amounts of money, while the Irwin family have treated over 90,000 animals at their wildlife hospital. Deathcore has plenty to offer too, however, with FFAA lending a hand.

The band’s original post reads:

Please Read:

We went through our storage space and counted every piece of leftover tour merch we’ve amassed over the last 9 years, all the way back to some original designs. Everything is heavily discounted in our store. $5 for ALL small tees, $10 shirts, $20 hoodies etc.

100% of the profits from these items will be directly donated to the World Wildlife Fund Australia, which will help restore areas damaged by the fires. (For more information visit: www.wwf.org.au )

We’ll throw in free shirts of your size with EVERY order while supplies last, help us blow this stuff out and raise some money.

If you just feel like donating money there’s a direct link attached to this post to do so.

Official Store:

theseaoftragicbeasts.com

After raising over $6,000 for the World Wildlife Foundation, FFAA updated their post:

This is insane. You wonderful people just blew out all this merch in two hours, raising $6018 dollars for the World Wildlife Foundation. We’ll pack and ship everything end of week.

We’ll keep this post alive, you can still click the donate button below to contribute.

Thank you!

A donation button is still available on the post, so if you’d like to contribute to the funds Fit for an Autopsy have already raised, head over to the band’s Facebook page.