Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Reviews Rage Against the Machine Show

Metallica's Robert Trujillo saw Rage Against the Machine at Madison Square Garden in New York City and had some powerful praise to dole out after the show. Rage were playing their fifth and final show at the venue on Sunday, Aug. 14, completing a series of sold-out performances.

Trujillo, who holds down the groove section for Metallica, singled out fellow bassist Tim Commerford in an Instagram post reviewing the show. He writes:

Timmy C’ killed it last night! So nice to catch up w/ the mighty groove master, and his tribe. Madison Square Garden got a funkified Ass kickin’ (in the best way) Rage throwin down as they always do! I was so proud of these dudes last night, they did there first ever tour opening for Suicidal just before the release of their first record in Europe, and here they are 30 years later selling out 5 shows at The Garden.

That's a cool bit of history! Trujillo was the bassist for thrash legends Suicidal Tendencies in the early '90s. Rage Against the Machine's first tour was opening for Suicidal Tendencies in Europe in 1992, and both bands shared a bill together on Rage's headlining tour a year later.

Coincidentally, Rage Against the Machine cancelled their 2022 European Tour just a few days ago. Lead vocalist Zack de la Rocha is dealing with a leg injury suffered in the early stages of the North American tour, and doctors have recommended rest. The injury is reported to be a torn achilles tendon. Obviously, Zach and the band felt it important to gut it out for the rest of the stateside tour, their first in 11 years.

Check out Trujillo's post below, along with a Rage Against the Machine show from this past weekend in New York (Aug. 12).

Robert Trujillo and Tim Commerford Backstage at the Rage Against the Machine show Aug. 12, Madison Square Garden, NYC

Rage Against the Machine in concert at Madison Square Garden Aug. 12, 2022

